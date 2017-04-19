A judge has thrown a wrench into Metrolinx’s plans to cancel a $770-million contract to buy light rail vehicles from Bombardier Transportation for the Toronto area.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Glenn Hainey granted the company’s request for an injunction that stops Metrolinx, the regional transit agency that is an arm of the provincial government, from killing the deal in the near future.

Wednesday’s ruling does not mean that the contract is now safe. But it means that Metrolinx will have to undergo a potentially lengthy dispute-resolution process before ending it. It also staves off what Bombardier warned would be serious financial harm and risk to its reputation.

The company has met a key legal test known as RJR-MacDonald, Justice Hainey wrote, explaining his decision.

“An interlocutory injunction will issue prohibiting [Metrolinx] from terminating the Contract for material default until the [dispute resolution process in the contract] has issued its ruling on the dispute,” he concluded.

Responses to the ruling from Metrolinx and Bombadier were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The dispute centres on a contract to build 182 light rail vehicles, primarily to equip the Eglinton Crosstown now being built in midtown Toronto. Metrolinx has alleged that the company had missed repeated deadlines, putting the 2021 opening of the line into doubt. Bombardier insisted that these interim deadlines were no longer relevant, and that it would produce the vehicles in time.

Metrolinx issued a notice of default on the contract last summer and in the autumn issued a formal notice of intent to terminate the contract. At the time, Benoit Brossoit, president of the Americas for Bombardier Transportation, warned then Metrolinx CEO Bruce McCuaig that the company “will not hesitate to commence litigation.”

Negotiations continued in the following months, though. In February, the company filed an application for an injunction that would stop Metrolinx acting unilaterally to terminate the contract. The motion was heard by Justice Hainey last month.

