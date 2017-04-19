A judge has thrown a wrench into Metrolinx’s plans to cancel a $770-million contract to buy light-rail vehicles from Bombardier Transportation for the Toronto area.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Glenn Hainey granted the company’s request for an injunction that stops Metrolinx, the regional transit agency that is an arm of the provincial government, from killing the deal in the near future.

Wednesday’s ruling does not mean that the contract is now safe. But it means that Metrolinx will have to undergo a potentially lengthy dispute-resolution process before ending it. And it staves off what Bombardier warned would be serious financial harm and risk to its reputation.

The ruling could have a major impact on Toronto-area commuters, with Metrolinx having alleged that being forced to stay with Bombardier could inhibit its ability to provide the transit it has promised.

Justice Hainey ruled, though, that the dispute resolution process in the contract must be followed. Bombardier has met a key legal test known as RJR-MacDonald, the judge wrote, explaining his decision.

“An interlocutory injunction will issue prohibiting [Metrolinx] from terminating the Contract for material default until the [dispute resolution process in the contract] has issued its ruling on the dispute,” he concluded.

Responses to the ruling from Metrolinx and Bombadier were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The dispute centres on a contract to build 182 light rail vehicles, primarily to equip the Eglinton Crosstown now being built in midtown Toronto. Metrolinx has alleged that the company had missed repeated deadlines, putting the 2021 opening of the line into doubt. Bombardier insisted that these interim deadlines were no longer relevant, and that it would produce the vehicles in time.

Metrolinx issued a notice of default on the contract last summer and in the autumn issued a formal notice of intent to terminate the contract. At the time, Benoit Brossoit, president of the Americas for Bombardier Transportation, warned then Metrolinx CEO Bruce McCuaig that the company “will not hesitate to commence litigation.”

Negotiations continued in the following months, though. In February, the company filed an application for an injunction that would stop Metrolinx acting unilaterally to terminate the contract. The motion was heard by Justice Hainey last month.

It’s a dispute that has turned very nasty. In an affidavit, a Metrolinx official made the withering comment suggesting that Bombardier no longer had much of a reputation to lose. And in its own legal filings, the company alleged that Metrolinx officials were incapable of doing their jobs properly.

The contract at issue dates to 2010. Valued at $770-million, with another $100-million in taxes added on, it calls on Bombardier to produce vehicles for light-rail lines along Eglinton, Finch and Sheppard, as well as one in Scarborough.

Since then, though, the transit landscape has shifted, with the proposal for an LRT in Scarborough being replaced by a plan for a subway and the other three projects delayed.

Bombardier argues that these changes mean that Metrolinx no longer needs all the vehicles, and certainly doesn’t need them as quickly as the contract specifies, and is trying to wiggle out of the deal. They allege that there was an agreement with the agency to change the delivery schedule.

But Metrolinx says they can find places to use the extra vehicles, and that the real issue is chronic delays on the part of the company. Chris Paliare, the lead lawyer arguing for Metrolinx in court last month, said there were “never any changes” in writing to the agreed-upon delivery schedule.

