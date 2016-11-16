The Ministry of Labour says a man killed in an elevator accident in downtown Toronto was working for an event company at the time.

Police say officers were called to the One King West Hotel and Residence around 7 p.m. Tuesday on reports that a man had suffered a severe head injury.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says officers and paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A ministry spokeswoman says they have assigned two inspectors and an engineer to the investigation.

Janet Deline says the man was on the job for Events at One King West Ltd.

Police have released no other details, saying only that an elevator was involved.

