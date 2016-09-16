Would you pay $160 to beat the traffic on the QEW?

That’s the pitch from Greater Toronto Airways. The small airline is offering a new daily service that flies you from Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport to Niagara District Airport at Niagara-on-the-Lake in under 15 minutes.

If you were driving, the trip would take 90 minutes one way without traffic. The cost is $159 plus tax for a return trip

We try the new airline that flies Toronto to Niagara in minutes (The Globe and Mail)

“[From the Niagara region] we’re looking for the businessmen that need to get back and forth quickly, and from the Toronto side we’re looking for tourism. We want to expand tourism in the Niagara region,” said Chris Nowrouzi, chief executive officer of Greater Toronto Airways.

The Globe tested out the service on its inaugural day, and it was indeed a quick hop across Lake Ontario. The flight to Niagara clocked in at just over 13 minutes.

On the way there, we were the only passengers on board, but on the way back four people (two older couples) joined.

Michael Clark and Cathy Brouse were on their way to a medical appointment.

“We considered going maybe the day before, staying overnight. I mean, the cost of hotels is off the charts, we felt that this was just as economical as doing that,” said Ms. Brouse.

Mr. Nowrouzi says the service will be profitable as long as there at least four passengers on board a flight. The plane used for the trip, the Piper PA-31-350, can carry up to eight passengers.

“It seems that the demand is there for people getting back and forth,” said Mr. Nowrouzi. “The price point may not be right at this time for an everyday traveller, but if you need to get here quick and you have no other choice, we’re an excellent option to take.”

There are four flights a day, leaving Toronto at 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and returning from Niagara at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

