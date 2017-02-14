Still reeling from Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s decision to block his plan to toll the city’s two main expressways, Mayor John Tory now says the province should cough up money to help Toronto maintain the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.

When Ms. Wynne quashed his plans last month, offering an increased share of the gas tax to all Ontario cities instead, Mr. Tory said he still expected Queen’s Park to offer Toronto more for its massive transit system and crumbling public housing.

But he did not also explicitly demand that the province kick in cash for Toronto’s two busiest expressways, as he did in a lunch speech to the Empire Club at the Royal York Hotel on Tuesday.

Related: GTA has a history of toll drama way before Mayor Tory's time

Marcus Gee: Thanks to Wynne, Toronto is back to square one: not enough money

Adam Radwanski: Wynne has her gas-plant moment with about-face on Toronto tolls

“The province must also commit to helping us pay for two of the region’s key transportation corridors, the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway, which currently are 100 per cent funded by Toronto residents,” the mayor says in the prepared text of his speech.

Mr. Tory goes on to target the Premier’s political calculations behind the toll decision.

“If it was important to protect 905 residents by denying tolls, then it is important for the province to help fund those roads which so many 905 residents use. As we all know, they are regional roads, not city roads,” Mr. Tory said in his prepared remarks.

“Simply put, it’s time for political fears to be set aside and replaced by bold, honest acknowledgment of the special role and the huge economic importance of Toronto to this province.”

Mr. Tory said he also wanted the province to agree to fund more of the city’s planned transit lines, including the so-called relief subway line, and share the massive cost of repairs of public housing. He repeated a demand the the federal government, when it commits billions to the next phase of its infrastructure plans, to make the money contingent on a “ratio” for provinces to contribute their own funds.

He said governments at Queen’s Park and in Ottawa needed to get over the political fear of being seen as helping Toronto, which he said because of its size and economic importance was a “golden goose” that deserves more government support.

The Premier’s new gas tax funding would be phased in and eventually mean $170-million‎ a year for the city. Mr. Tory had hoped to raise $200-million from tolls. City finance officials say the city cannot borrow against the gas tax money the same way as it could with more dependable toll revenue, leaving the city’s long-term capital plans for transit and roads more than $5-billion short.

Report Typo/Error