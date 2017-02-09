Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
(Darren Calabrese for The Globe and Mail)
(Darren Calabrese for The Globe and Mail)

One killed, five hospitalized by fire in Toronto Community Housing building Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto’s fire chief says one person has died in a fire at a downtown Toronto Community Housing building.

Matthew Pegg told a news conference that the fire broke out in a unit on the fourth floor of the building and that floor and the one above were evacuated.

Pegg said some people were being sheltered on the lower floors.

Firefighters used aerial ladders to rescue stranded residents and brought others down through the building.

Pegg says he believes the victim was found in the unit where the fire began.

Pegg says five people were taken to hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Pastor Hawkes 'glad' after not guilty finding on two charges (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular