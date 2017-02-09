Toronto’s fire chief says one person has died in a fire at a downtown Toronto Community Housing building.

Matthew Pegg told a news conference that the fire broke out in a unit on the fourth floor of the building and that floor and the one above were evacuated.

Pegg said some people were being sheltered on the lower floors.

Firefighters used aerial ladders to rescue stranded residents and brought others down through the building.

Pegg says he believes the victim was found in the unit where the fire began.

Pegg says five people were taken to hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

