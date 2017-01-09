The Ontario government has agreed to at least partly fund three supervised injection sites in Toronto, where the mayor and public-health officials met Monday to prepare for an anticipated spike in overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl.

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins told Toronto Mayor John Tory Monday morning that his government will provide financial support for the three proposed sites; his office also sent a letter to federal Health Minister Jane Philpott to say the province supports Toronto’s plan, which still requires formal approval from Health Canada.

“I believe these initiatives around supervised injection services are an opportunity to bring together all jurisdictions to tackle addictions and narcotics misuse,” Dr. Hoskins wrote in his letter to Ms. Philpott.

Toronto City Council voted last summer to open three supervised injection sites – where users can consume their drugs in sterile conditions with the guidance of health-care workers – inside two community health centres and a harm-reduction facility, all of which already hand out clean drug paraphernalia.

The city has asked the province for about $400,000 to renovate the three clinics and $1.8-million annually to operate them.

Shae Greenfield, a spokesman for Dr. Hoskins, said the province has not determined exactly how much of that financial request it will fulfill. The municipal government will be expected to foot part of the bill, he added.

Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government is working on a provincewide framework to respond to similar requests, including one the province has already received from a community health centre in Ottawa.

Toronto Liberal MP Adam Vaughan said last week that foot-dragging by the province was partly to blame for the fact that Health Canada has not yet granted Toronto’s proposed sites an exemption from federal drug-possession laws.

Legislation passed by the former Conservative government requires proposed supervised injection sites to meet a long list of requirements, including an on-site inspection. Ms. Philpott promised last month to repeal the Harper-era law, but that has not happened yet.

Mr. Vaughan said a main source of the delay is that the clinics are not ready for an inspection, as they had not been approved or funded by the province, and so have yet to even be set up.

“We have staff standing by in Ottawa, ready to attend any single request [from] the city to meet the requirements and the tests of the legislation … The staff is literally on standby,” Mr. Vaughan said. “There is no higher priority in the Health Ministry. We want to get these open as quickly as possible. It’s just up to the other levels of government to get their ducks in a row.”

A Health Canada spokesman confirmed the department received applications for two of Toronto’s proposed sites on Dec. 6 and an application for a third on Dec. 12. The department has asked for more information on the first two applications and is planning to respond to the third “very shortly.”

The department is also reviewing applications from four other cities – Montreal, Surrey, B.C., Victoria and Vancouver, which is already home to the only two sanctioned safe-injection sites in the country.

The fate of Toronto’s proposed supervised injection sites is just one of the issues that Mr. Tory expects to discuss at the first meeting on Monday afternoon of the Toronto Overdose Early Warning and Alert Partnership, a gathering convened by the city’s acting chief medical officer of health to guide the response to fentanyl.

British Columbia and its largest city are in the grip of an overdose epidemic that caused 755 deaths in the first 11 months of last year, up 70 per cent from the same period in 2015. Illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid smuggled in from China and often mixed in with heroin or pressed into fake OxyContin tablets, is driving the increase in overdoses and deaths.

Fentanyl has yet to take the same toll on Canada’s largest city, but the drug is becoming more prevalent on Toronto’s streets, according to police and public-health officials.

With a report from Jeff Gray

