The task force charged with modernizing the Toronto Police Service and taming its billion-dollar budget says the force also needs to implement a sweeping set of new initiatives to bring about a “culture change.”

Among the recommendations in the final report of the Transformational Task Force, released on Thursday, are calls for a “multiyear plan to achieve a police service that mirrors the broad diversity of Toronto,” a plan to assign officers to neighbourhoods for a minimum of three years and a call for the police board to appoint an independent adviser on modernization.

The report builds on interim recommendations released in June that called for massive change in the way police do business, recommending the redrawing of district boundaries and the closing of some police stations, the better use of new technology and the outsourcing some services, such as court security. It pledged to save $100-million over three years, much of it ‎through a hiring and promotion freeze – measures opposed by the Toronto Police Association, which represents front-line officers.

Thursday’s report lays out a list of new recommendations, many of which came out of public consultations, and details the progress made since June on the task force’s other ideas. ‎The task force, chaired by Police Services Board chairman Andrew Pringle and Chief Mark Saunders, included outsiders, such as former city budget chief and mayoral candidate David Soknacki and Trillium Health CEO Michelle DiEmanuele, as well as police brass.

Announced by Mayor John Tory in late 2015, the task force has already made quick moves to rein in the police budget – thought politically untouchable in the past . Ms. DiEmanuele said Thursday that already, $40-million of the $100-million in savings has been found, and that even more savings are possible. But the task force insists its recommendations are not about just cutting the budget, but dramatically improving policing in the city.

“It wasn’t budget. It was making us the best police force,” ‎Chief Saunders told reporters at a briefing on the report this morning.

The call for a “culture change” comes just days after a Toronto police officer, caught on a bystander’s cellphone video during an arrest, threatened to seize the camera and warned, falsely that the suspect might spit on the man filming the arrest and give him HIV. It also comes after Pride Toronto voted to give in to demands by the activist group Black Lives Matter and kick the police out of the annual Pride parade.

Gay activists briefly disrupted the Police Services Board Meeting on Thursday afternoon, chanting and unfurling banners to protest the officer’s comments on the video.

Report Typo/Error