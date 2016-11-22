Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Flowers are laid at a makeshift memorial for Julian Jones outside the Blnd Tger bar in downtown Toronto on Nov. 7, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Police have arrested a third man in the slaying of an American who was killed while attending a bachelor party in Toronto.

Andrew Christopher O’Brien faces a charge of second-degree murder and is due to appear in court Tuesday morning.

O’Brien is accused along with two others in the beating death of Julian Jones.

The Maryland man was beaten to death Nov. 5 in what police allege was an unprovoked fight.

Jones was in Toronto to celebrate a friend’s upcoming wedding when police allege he and his friends were approached by a group of men outside a bar looking for a fight.

Police say Jones got separated from his friends and was punched and repeatedly kicked in the head even after he lay semi-conscious on the sidewalk.

He died while he was being rushed to a hospital.

O’Brien, 28, was accompanied by his lawyer as he gave himself up at a police station Monday night.

Two other men, Kenneth Omorojbe and Kamari Folkes, have already been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Two Toronto men charged in beating death of American tourist (CP Video)
 

