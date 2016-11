Police are searching for four suspects they allege stole a dog at knifepoint in Toronto.

Police say a man was walking his dog, named Charlie, in a park in the city’s north end around 3 p.m. Monday when he was approached by four men on bicycles.

They say the group assaulted the man, put a knife to his throat, grabbed the dog and took off.

Police responded shortly thereafter, but were unable to find the suspects or the dog.

They say the dog is a small, white female Shih Tzu.

