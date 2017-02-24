Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
GO trains parked at the North Bathurst yard in Toronto are pictured on June 15, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
GO trains parked at the North Bathurst yard in Toronto are pictured on June 15, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Power outage halts GO train service across Toronto, Hamilton Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Service is on hold across the Toronto and Hamilton area’s commuter rail system due to a power outage at the CN Rail traffic control centre.

GO Transit says the outage has caused signal failure throughout the system and all trains will stay where they are until signals are back up.

It says riders can use their fares to switch to the Toronto Transit Commission system.

GO Transit says it runs 252 weekday train trips carrying an average of 215,000 passengers.

It also operates a network of commuter buses, which are unaffected by the current power outage.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Road tolls a 'fair' way to fund transit according to Toronto mayor (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular