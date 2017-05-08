Toronto city council should financially support Toronto Pride, despite the organization’s position on not allowing uniformed officers to march in this year’s parade, says Mayor John Tory.

Ahead of an upcoming council vote to give Pride Toronto its annual grant of $260,000, Mr. Tory said he was optimistic about Pride executive director Olivia Nuamah’s discussions with Toronto police chief Mark Saunders on how police can participate in future Pride events.

“Both have asked for time to conduct those discussions and both have indicated that their goal is to work towards inclusion of the police at Pride next year,” Mr. Tory said in a statement. “Accordingly, I will support maintaining our full funding for Pride 2017.”

Opinion: Pride controversy: Gay, white men were once on the outside too

Following a Black Lives Matter-led protest during last summer’s parade, in which members delivered a list of demands to the organization, including the banning of uniformed officers and police floats from future Pride events, Pride membership voted in favour of those demands at its annual general meeting in January. In February, Chief Saunders said police would be withdrawing from this year’s parade, aside from providing security. Some councillors, led by John Campbell (Ward 4), have argued that Pride Toronto should not receive city support if its official position is to exclude police.

Ahead of a deputation to the city’s economic development committee, in which Ms. Nuamah will make the case to receive a city grant again this year, the Pride executive said it will take time to figure out what role police will have at future parades.

“We are going to spend a year trying to get to a place where we figure out how the police participate next year. We absolutely hope to see their participation but it can’t happen before an ongoing dialogue with our community,” she said.

Last year’s protest at the parade and the events that have followed have caused a major rift in Toronto’s queer community and within the city as a whole, with many saying they will boycott the parade because of the organization’s stance on police. On March 7, Ms. Nuamah released a statement clarifying that police were welcome to march in this parade, just not in uniform, with weapons or with police vehicles.

“We are going to be trying incredibly hard to dampen down the vitriolic nature of this conversation to make it more about the cohesion that we all see,” Ms. Nuamah said.

This year’s Pride parade will take place on Sunday, June 25.

Report Typo/Error