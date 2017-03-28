A Toronto councillor wants the city to consider cutting off funding to the annual Pride festivities over a decision to exclude the Toronto police force. The proposal from John Campbell is a useful warning to an organization gone badly astray.

City Hall supports Pride with a $260,000 grant because the event and its joyous parade are a symbol of values – tolerance, acceptance, diversity – that the city embraces. Toronto’s coat of arms bears the slogan “Diversity Our Strength.”

But last summer, activists from Black Lives Matter blocked the parade mid-flow, demanding, among other things, that Pride ban uniformed police in future. Under pressure, organizers agreed. Pride Toronto upheld the decision at its annual general meeting. Chief Mark Saunders announced the police force would not participate this year.

Mr. Campbell, like most sensible people, thinks that is a terrible shame. Having police march in the parade, ride on floats and join in the revelry sent a powerful message: We are on your side now. We are here to protect you, not oppress you. The years in which police were the enemy, raiding bathhouses and rounding up gay people, are over. Many gay and lesbian police officers joined in the parade, making the point that, within the police force as well as without, they are out and proud.

Banning the police was a big step backward. As Mr. Campbell puts it, Pride has been “bullied” into a self-defeating position. “Pending Pride’s reaffirmation of its core value of inclusivity,” he proposes to end city funding.

No one really wants it to come to that. Pride is an important city festival and it deserves city hall’s support.

Mayor John Tory has said he hopes that Pride will work through its internal divisions on this issue and welcome the police. Chief Saunders said the force was pulling out “to enable those differences to be addressed.”

But if they aren’t, and Pride insists on upholding this foolish ban, it becomes hard to justify supporting it with public funds. It becomes hard for the mayor to join in if the chief is shut out. It becomes hard to see Pride in the same way at all – as an affirmation of the values the city professes to uphold.

Let’s just hope that Mr. Campbell’s proposal has some effect. It used to be that anger at police was one of the motivating forces behind Pride parades. That police came to join in the parade themselves is an unmistakable sign of progress.

Google “police and Pride and squirt guns” and you come across a video of a burly, bald-headed cop having a water fight in the sun with laughing fellow marchers. How sad it would be if Pride never saw scenes like that again.

