A judge in Nova Scotia is set to hear the case of a well-known Toronto pastor facing charges related to decades-old sex-crime allegations.

The trial of Rev. Brent Hawkes, an influential gay rights advocate who officiated at former NDP leader Jack Layton’s state funeral in 2011, is slated to begin Monday in Kentville provincial court.

Hawkes has pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and gross indecency related to allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor in Nova Scotia in the 1970s.

Nova Scotia’s Public Prosecution Service has said the alleged victim was 15 or 16 years old at the time.

The New Brunswick-native has maintained his innocence and says the alleged incidents never occurred.

Hawkes, who has been a senior pastor at Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto for more than 35 years, is a vocal proponent of same-sex marriage and was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2007.

The pastor’s supporters have set up a not-for-profit organization to help Hawkes and his husband pay his legal fees.

