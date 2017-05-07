More than 55,000 sites for coveted detached homes, semis and townhouses are approved and close to shovel-ready across the Greater Toronto Area, the Ontario government says, despite complaints from some in the development industry about a land shortage.

The internal provincial government numbers, compiled from municipalities that surround Toronto and requested by The Globe and Mail, add ammunition to the debate over whether Ontario’s decade-old landmark anti-urban-sprawl policies are cutting off the supply of land for new houses, and driving the run-up in the Toronto area’s real estate prices. The release of the numbers comes just weeks before the Ontario Liberal government is to announce changes to its two key anti-sprawl policies, the Greenbelt and the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe.