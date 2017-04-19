The York Region District School Board has parted ways with its director of education, just a week after a provincial report revealed a litany of problems facing the scandal-plagued school district.

In a statement on Wednesday, board chair Loralea Carruthers said that the board, north of Toronto, would be looking for a new director and wished J. Philip Parappally the “best on the next chapter of his life.”

“We look forward to getting back to serving parents and students with integrity and excellence in an environment that is frugal, transparent, and free of bias,” Ms. Carruthers said.

Mr. Parappally came under fire for his lack of leadership, his intimidation tactics and being awarded an unprecedented 10-year contract.

A report by two provincially-appointed investigators found a culture of fear and distrust at what they described as a dysfunctional school board. The criticized trustees for failing to denounce racism and cutting deals to further personal agendas, while senior staff had laptops surreptitiously sent for forensic testing, according to a new provincial investigation.

The investigators laid blame on trustees and the director for a lack of strong judgment.

The report called for sweeping changes at the school board, including a moratorium on international travel and establishing an integrity commissioner to handle complaints.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter threatened a formal investigation, which is one step away from being taken over by a provincial supervisor, if the board did not act quickly to make changes.

The report found that Mr. Parappally fostered a sense of distrust at the board and requested some senior staff “spy” on other members of the team. The report also found that laptops were secretively sent for forensic testing to determine who was trying to undermine the director.

Ms. Hunter was forced to conduct an investigation of the York board after concerns were raised by parents and the community about its lack of financial accountability, how allegations of racism and Islamophobia were improperly handled, and how fractured relations started to seep into schools. Almost half the students at the board are visible minorities, making it one of the most diverse in the province.

Recently, trustee Nancy Elgie, who was embroiled in controversy for using a racial slur against a black parent, stepped down. The report denounced the other trustees for not filing a complaint against Ms. Elgie.

Similarly, trustees failed to show leadership in an investigation into anti-Muslim Facebook posts by a principal in Markham, the report found. “There was a complete absence among board members of any appreciation of their obligation to take a strong and unequivocal stand against racism and intolerance at the YRDSB,” the investigators stated. “We feel compelled to denounce the board’s responses.”

Report Typo/Error