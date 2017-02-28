The projected cost of redesigning Scarborough transit around a new subway extension is edging up, even as the number of new riders the project will attract has plummeted, according to a number of reports released Tuesday.

The latest information on the controversial project puts its cost at $3.35-billion, provided Toronto city council follows the staff recommendation for a more expensive underground bus station option that would add $187-million. The whole project was priced at $2-billion a year ago, when the plan to go from a three-stop subway to a one-stop subway emerged.

The growing subway cost reflects ongoing analysis and is likely to continue to change. A staff report said the final price is likely to be within 70 per cent and 150 per cent of the current estimate.

Marcus Gee: John Tory's Fordian slip

Related: Scarborough subway a win for ‘nobody’: Lastman

Globe editorial: Scarborough subway: Damn the cost, full speed ahead

Midtown Councillor Josh Matlow, who has long supported an LRT instead for Scarborough, tweeted his dismay at the news. “Billions of dollars (and growing) on one subway stop, Toronto has a priorities problem,” he wrote.

At the same time, the usefulness of the subway proposal is going down. The latest figures show that, each day, the subway extension will attract only 2,300 people who had not previously been riding transit. Staff say that the drop is related to Toronto Mayor John Tory’s other transit plan – the adaptation of GO Transit known as Smart Track – which was also pared down last year, having a ripple effect on Scarborough subway ridership.

The latest figure for new riders is roughly half the number estimated as recently as last summer. At the current cost and ridership projections, the city will be spending approximately $1.45-million for each new rider the subway extension attracts.

Mr. Tory, who has backed this project since the 2014 mayoral campaign, rejected the suggestion that costs were ballooning. He argued the bus station was necessary, no matter what type of transit is built in Scarborough, and pointed out that the same reports also noted the possibility of cost savings. People understand how projects can change along the way, he said.

“When you’re renovating your house, you stop along the way at different times and have meetings with the contractor,” the mayor told reporters at an event in Scarborough, “and sort of say, as the papers are drawn up, the design is put together, the budget is put together, are we going to change things, are we going to leave it the same, are we going to change the method of construction, are we going to add a new garage on, [should] we build that garage underground as opposed to above ground? This is what goes on every day.”

Toronto municipal staff are recommending the more expensive bus terminal, according to the city reports released Tuesday, because they say it would help pedestrian access and free up more land for development.

The rising cost means that all but about $200-million from the original subway funding package is now spoken for. That means the proposed Eglinton East LRT – which was supposed to be paid for entirely through the savings earned by switching from a three-stop to a one-stop subway extension in Scarborough – is barely 10-per-cent funded.

Report Typo/Error