A daytime shooting in Toronto’s upscale Annex neighbourhood has left two wounded and is being investigated by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which described the incident as “police-involved” in a release on social media.

Toronto police responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses reported gunfire near the intersection of Bedford Road and Prince Arthur Avenue. Police spokesperson Jenifferjit Sidhu said two people were treated for injuries at the scene and at least one was taken to hospital.

The SIU investigates police shootings in the province, along with all circumstances involving police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Tudor Manole, 23, said he witnessed the incident.

“I saw one man dressed in a hazard vest speaking to a guy dressed in a suit, and then the hazard-vest guy pulled out a gun and shot him quite a few times, three or four times possibly,” Mr. Manole said. “The guy fell over, at which point he ran back to get into his car. He began to drive away but noticed the other guy was getting up so let off a few more shots from inside his vehicle, at which point undercover cops boxed him in and had him at gunpoint.”

Lisa Born, a 53-year-old Bedford Road resident, was on route to do her laundry when she came across an officer in plainclothes training a rifle at an occupant of a silver Honda Civic.

“I saw a body slumped over the driver’s seat of the Civic,” she said.

