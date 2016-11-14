Toronto city staff are removing posters that urged white people “tired of political correctness” and “questioning when immigration will stop” to join an online movement.

City councillor Janet Davis tweeted Monday that staff were also looking into who is behind the posters, which were spotted in her ward.

She said “this hate is unacceptable in our city.”

Photos of the posters circulated on social media, where many denounced them as racist.

Several people on Twitter urged anyone who came across the signs to tear them down.

