Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
(iStockphoto/iStockphoto)
(iStockphoto/iStockphoto)

TDSB cuts off Wi-Fi access to Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada’s largest school board is blocking those using its Wi-Fi from accessing Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix, which it says are bogging down the network.

The Toronto District School Board says the social media apps and movie streaming site account for 20 per cent of the network’s daily activity.

As a result, the school board says key tasks such as attendance, registration and report cards have become nearly impossible to complete.

The board says the move is temporary and regular Wi-Fi access is expected to resume in the fall.

It says work will begin shortly to equip all schools with newer and faster network access.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

How this eight-year-old Syrian refugee is learning English in a new land (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular