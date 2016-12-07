A Toronto District School Board student stands accused of plotting an attack on the anniversary of the massacre at École Polytechnique in Montreal.

Toronto Police said a 17-year-old boy was identified as a suspect early Tuesday morning after it became aware of a potential threat to Oakwood Collegiate Institute, around Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

His home was searched, and police say they seized a number of items, including a machete, a hatchet, two swords, four knives and arrows for a bow-and-arrow set.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with uttering threats of bodily harm and uttering threats of death. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that they became aware of the potential threat to a school last week.

“Some sort of attack was to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, the 27th anniversary of the massacre at École Polytechnique in Montreal,” police said in the release.

On Dec. 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lépine shot more than two dozen people and killed 14 women at École Polytechnique. He spoke about his hatred for feminists and killed himself after the shooting rampage.

Ryan Bird, a spokesman for the TDSB, said the principal at Oakwood Collegiate was notified by police of the threat after school ended on Monday. By Tuesday morning, before school started, an arrest was made.

Mr. Bird confirmed the 17-year-old was a TDSB student.

“It’s obviously concerning,” Mr. Bird said. “The good news is we worked closely with Toronto Police and they made a very quick arrest.”

The school sent a letter home to parents Wednesday informing them of the threat. Counselling support will be made available to students and staff, Mr. Bird said.

“The person has been arrested so there’s no need for further precautions at this time,” he said.

