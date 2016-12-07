A 21-year-old man convicted of two counts of second-degree murder after starting a deadly shootout that sparked pandemonium at a 2012 community barbecue in Toronto has been sentenced as an adult.

Folorunso Owusu, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for seven years.

Two people died in the shootout on Danzig Street, which Toronto police called an “unprecedented” episode of violence.

Justice Ian Nordheimer says the man has not accepted responsibility for his actions.

Owusu maintained throughout the trial that he didn’t fire his gun, starting a wild shootout in a crowd of 200 people that included small children.

The judge says Owusu did not act impulsively when he brought a loaded handgun to a party where he knew there may be rival gang members.

Two other men pleaded guilty to various charges in the shooting and are serving prison sentences.

Report Typo/Error