Magda and Enrique, established professionals in Mexico, were forced to seek refuge in Canada after threats of violence. (Lost Time Media)
After four weeks, 10 stories and many digital footsteps, The World in Ten Blocks is finally complete. The interactive documentary, presented by Marc Serpa Francoeur and Robinder Uppal of Lost Time Media, in partnership with The Globe and Mail, takes users behind the shop counters of immigrant business owners in Toronto’s Bloorcourt neighbourhood.

The lives of the men and women are as varied as the establishments they run: There’s Mr. Park, who left behind his career in South Korea to build a better life for his sons abroad, and Magda and Enrique, established professionals in Mexico who were forced to seek refuge in Canada after threats of violence. See more of their stories by immersing yourself in the full multimedia experience at tgam.ca/tenblocksdoc.

