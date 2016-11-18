Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Julian Jones, who was in Toronto to celebrate a friend's wedding, was killed Nov. 5 after being pulled into a brawl and beaten to death, investigators say. (handout)
Julian Jones, who was in Toronto to celebrate a friend's wedding, was killed Nov. 5 after being pulled into a brawl and beaten to death, investigators say. (handout)

Third suspect identified in fatal beating of U.S. man outside Toronto bar Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto police have identified a third suspect sought in the death of an American man who was fatally beaten while in town for a bachelor party.

Det. Rob North says Andrew Christopher O’Brien is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 26-year-old Julian Jones.

He says O’Brien, 28, is known to police and has ties to east Toronto and other jurisdictions in the Toronto area.

Investigators have said Jones was in Toronto from Maryland to celebrate a friend’s upcoming wedding when he and his friends were approached by a group of men outside a bar looking for a fight.

They said Jones was separated from his friends and was allegedly attacked.

Two men — Kenneth Omorogbe, 25, and Kamari Folkes, 24 — have already been arrested and charged in the slaying.

North says detectives will be travelling to Maryland next week to speak to Jones’ friends.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Two Toronto men charged in beating death of American tourist (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog