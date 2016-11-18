Toronto police have identified a third suspect sought in the death of an American man who was fatally beaten while in town for a bachelor party.

Det. Rob North says Andrew Christopher O’Brien is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 26-year-old Julian Jones.

He says O’Brien, 28, is known to police and has ties to east Toronto and other jurisdictions in the Toronto area.

Investigators have said Jones was in Toronto from Maryland to celebrate a friend’s upcoming wedding when he and his friends were approached by a group of men outside a bar looking for a fight.

They said Jones was separated from his friends and was allegedly attacked.

Two men — Kenneth Omorogbe, 25, and Kamari Folkes, 24 — have already been arrested and charged in the slaying.

North says detectives will be travelling to Maryland next week to speak to Jones’ friends.

