Ontario’s police watchdog says three Toronto police officers are facing assault charges after an investigation into a February 2013 arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit says it learned of the incident in August 2015.

It says officers arrested a 46-year-old man at his home on Feb. 13, 2013 and placed him in the back of a police cruiser.

The SIU says that as they were heading to a police station, there was an interaction between the man and three officers.

The agency says the man was taken to a hospital where it was determined he had suffered a serious injury. No further details were given about the incident or injury.

The SIU says as a result of its investigation, Const. John Darnell, Const. Piara Dhaliwal and Const. Adam Morris are charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

