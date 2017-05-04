The City of Toronto has made plans in case a major rainfall forecast for Thursday leads to flooding on the Toronto Islands.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for 40 to 70 millimetres expected to fall Thursday afternoon through Saturday.

On Wednesday, Toronto Island residents received an e-mail from the Toronto Island Ferry stating that a boat at Ward’s Island Ferry Dock would be available for temporary shelter and possible evacuation.

The city and island residents have been preparing for the storm with sandbags and shovels at the ready.

David Smiley, an island resident, said he and his neighbours are concerned about the damage the flooding could cause.

“There are some people who are truly disturbed and wondering if insurance is going to cover them if there is a problem,” Mr. Smiley said.

The rain is particularly threatening because of the already-high water levels of Lake Ontario – the highest they’ve been at the start of May since 1993, according to Jacob Bruxer, a senior water resources engineer at Environment Canada. Mr. Bruxer said Lake Ontario rose 44 centimetres last month, the third-largest recorded jump in April since 1918. By the start of May, the water level was 55 centimetres above average for this time of year.

Mr. Bruxer said a main cause is precipitation. “Starting at the beginning of April, we’ve had an exceptionally wet month across much of the province,” he explained.

The high water levels have already caused flooding on Lakeshore Avenue in Toronto Island Park, which forced the ferry service to stop making trips to the dock at Hanlan’s Point from Sunday afternoon until Tuesday.

