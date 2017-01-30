A witness says he heard a flurry of gunfire near a downtown Toronto college in an incident police say left one man dead.

Noah Desjardins, 28, said he counted more than a dozen shots and came out of his condo near George Brown College to see what was happening and to speak with police.

“It’s just horrifying that it happened right where my girlfriend and I walk our dog,” Desjardins said Monday afternoon as he looked at an orange tarp covering the victim’s body.

Another man, who appeared rattled by the incident and didn’t want to give his name, said he saw the incident from his office.

He called it a “targeted” shooting and said he and his colleagues took cover immediately.

Sgt. Craig Somers told a news conference at the scene that two semi-automatic handguns were recovered and it’s not known if the dead person was the intended victim.

Somers said a vehicle was hit by the gunfire but the occupants were not harmed.

“We’re very, very lucky with the number of rounds that we’ve seen on the roadway that no other innocent people were injured,” he said.

George Brown College’s St. James campus was placed under hold and secure for about an hour while police investigated.

A person was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Det. Sgt. Steve Ryan said investigators had no suspect information, but he said it may have been a gunfight.

“I don’t know what happened, but what the evidence tends to show is that there are two firearms, one near the body of the deceased,” Ryan said.

“It may very well be that he knew that somebody was coming to see him with a gun.”

