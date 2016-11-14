Toronto Hydro says it is slashing the dividend it usually hands over to the city to just $25-million a year – a cut of more than 50 per cent – in order to fund investments in the power grid and “address considerable and growing pressures on the company’s capital structure.”

The decision was formally made by the board of the city-owned power utility in a meeting on Sunday. Word the corporation’s board of directors was planning to make such a move was first reported in The Globe and Mail last month. A Toronto Hydro spokesman said the board’s incoming chairman, energy lawyer David McFadden, and the utility’s chief executive officer, Anthony Haines, would be available Tuesday afternoon to answer questions about the dividend cut.

The move comes as Mayor John Tory and senior city finance officials mull the benefits of selling off at least a portion of the utility, in order to raise money to fund transit or public housing repairs. Toronto Hydro itself has hired two consultants who had senior roles in Mr. Tory’s election campaign, Nick Kouvalis and Bob Richardson, to work on selling a privatization scheme, the Toronto Star reported last month. A city staff report on the idea could come before the end of the month.

Toronto Hydro said in a statement that it was slashing the dividend in order to use its cash resources to upgrade aging power infrastructure and keep up with “unprecedented growth” in Toronto. But the move also undermines a key argument made at city council by opponents of privatization. Some councillors say the cash-strapped city cannot afford to give up an asset that earned them $56-million in 2015, money needed to plug holes in Toronto’s operating budget.

While the missing cash the city was banking on for its 2016 budget will now likely have to be found in surpluses or reserve funds, the hole in the 2017 budget only adds to a projected shortfall already in the hundreds of millions.

The city is the utility’s sole shareholder. According to a set of shareholder instructions approved by city council, the corporation’s board of directors is obligated to either hand over a dividend of $25-million a year, or half of its net income, whichever is greater. But as Toronto Hydro’s statement on Monday points out, any “declaration and payment of future dividends is subject to the ongoing discretion of the Board acting in compliance with their fiduciary duties and applicable law.”

Mr. Tory is on a trade mission trip to Israel and was not immediately available for comment. A spokeswoman said his office would be issuing a statement.

Toronto Hydro’s statement on Monday appears to leave little question that the corporation is looking for more investment, likely through some sort of privatization deal, since the idea of the cash-strapped city itself investing seems unlikely. It points out that while Toronto Hydro’s capital improvement plan is covered by rate hikes approved by the Ontario Energy Board, the utility must pay upfront costs that it does not recoup through rates until years later. To finance its costs, the utility says, it needs to maintain an “appropriate” debt-to-equity ratio.

“Sometimes additional equity is required by utilities to keep capital structures in balance, and ensure that utilities have access to the financing required to pay for the up-front costs of needed grid investments,” the statement reads. “In the absence of other sources of equity being available, reduction of the dividend and reinvestment of those amounts is expected to help Toronto Hydro to ease the pressures on its capital structure over time while still making necessary infrastructure investments.”

The slashing of a dividend would suggest to some that the corporation is facing a cash crunch, despite what appear to be rising revenues. Its third-quarter results are not due to be released until Nov. 24. But the utility is beginning to benefit from a power-rate increase approved by the Ontario Energy Board that took effect on May 1.

And according to its second-quarter financial statements from August, the utility had a profit of $75.5-million in the first six months of 2016, more than double the amount it recorded in the same six months the year before.

In recent months, Mr. Tory has made a point of highlighting what he said were big deficiencies in Toronto Hydro’s infrastructure, using recent blackouts at the downtown condo complex CityPlace to argue that more money is needed to replace aging power transformers and lines.

Mr. Tory has ensured that the utility’s board is made up of a number of allies, including deputy mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, former city councillor and deputy mayor Case Ootes, Etobicoke Councillor Stephen Holyday and lawyer Tamara Kronis, who was director of operations for his 2014 mayoral campaign.

The mayor has said that any move to sell off shares in Toronto Hydro would have to leave a controlling stake in public hands.

