Toronto Mayor John Tory says he is open to exploring a special tax on vacant properties as a way to crack down on speculators who may be helping to overheat Toronto’s red-hot real estate market.

“Vancouver recently implemented a vacant home tax. And I am open to exploring whether this would be the right measure for Toronto,” Mr. Tory told reporters on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with housing experts that he convened to discuss the city’s accelerating affordability crisis.

Mr. Tory said that despite a lack of good data, he has seen an estimate that there are 65,000 vacant homes across Toronto that lay dormant, a number his staff later said was based on the most recent census data.

City officials will now start using Toronto Hydro and Toronto Water data to try to refine that number, Mr. Tory said, and produce a report on the feasibility of a vacancy tax, which took effect in Vancouver Jan. 1.

Mr. Tory would not say what rate could be charged in Toronto or how the tax could be implemented. No details were discussed, he said, and the idea is at a “preliminary stage.”

Emerging after his morning meeting with a panel of housing experts – including developers, the real estate industry, bank economists and Toronto’s chief planner, Jennifer Keesmaat – Mr. Tory said there is no one “silver bullet” solution to Toronto’s skyrocketing house prices, and stressed that demand for Toronto real estate is driven by the fact that the city is such a desirable place to live and invest.

“I am not interested in measures that create the false impression of an instant, total solution, nor am I interested in measures which would imperil the economy or our own finances,” Mr. Tory said. “I have tried to be consistent on that, because it is easy in this business to be sort of stampeded into saying ‘yeah, you know that’s the answer and let’s do that,’ when in fact that may not be the answer and you maybe don’t even know what’s the question.”

The meeting came as politicians at all levels face a drumbeat of constant demand to do something to slow down Toronto’s real estate market, which has put home ownership out of reach of many residents and, some economists warn, is a bubble waiting to burst.

The mayor pledged that after hearing developer complaints on delays to building permits and other approvals, city officials would try to find ways to speed up its processes and cut red tape for developers trying to build housing in order to increase supply.

Mr. Tory also said governments needed to find ways to encourage developers to build more purpose-built rental housing, as opposed to condominiums. And he urged the real estate industry and the province to look at reforming the rules that govern sales practices for those that may be contributing to a real estate bubble.

But the mayor said he was not pressuring the province to implement a tax on foreign real estate buyers, as imposed in British Columbia and called for by many in Toronto, as he has not seen any data showing that overseas purchasers are at the root of Toronto’s problem. Ontario has said it is set to unveil plans to start collecting this kind of data, using the land-transfer tax system, next month, something Mr. Tory asked for last fall.

Mr. Tory cautioned against even using the term “foreign buyers tax,” saying some of the experts in his meeting said it targets only foreigners as speculators and was “potentially inaccurate” and “unfair.” He did say most experts agree speculation is an issue, but whether it is primarily overseas speculation remains unknown.

“An example was given during the course of the meeting that if someone saw a group of people who were of Chinese ancestry buying houses, would you reach the conclusion that they were from China, buying those houses? Or might you more accurately reach the conclusion that they were from Markham or from somewhere else in Toronto,” Mr. Tory said.

