Toronto Mayor John Tory went “over the line” when he handed out leaflets urging residents in Etobicoke public housing to call their Liberal MPP and demand money to fix their aging buildings, Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said on Monday.

The two governments have long been at loggerheads, even before Mr. Tory accused the Ontario Liberal government of turning its back on Toronto in last week’s provincial budget by failing to include substantial new money for new public-transit projects or to fix the city’s ailing social-housing stock.

On Monday morning, Mr. Tory met at City Hall with Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, who is leading Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne in the polls as next year’s election looms.

Just minutes after that meeting ended, Mr. Del Duca showed up uninvited outside the mayor’s office, where he told reporters that the mayor was “campaigning” against Liberal MPPs.

“Yesterday, he was in Etobicoke,” Mr. Del Duca said. “He was in [Etobicoke-Lakeshore Liberal MPP] Peter Milczyn’s backyard, [Etobicoke North Liberal MPP] Shafiq Qaadri’s backyard, knocking on doors effectively campaigning against two Liberal MPPs. I think, you know, there’s a fine line between passionate advocacy for your community and moving in a different direction altogether. I would say his behaviour in the last couple of days is, while I do respect passionate advocacy, I think the behaviour is a little bit over the line.”

Mr. Tory’s office defended the mayor’s actions with an e-mailed statement: “Mayor Tory is standing up for Toronto. For months now, he has called on the province to provide its fair share of funding for social-housing repairs and future transit projects.… Is the Minister suggesting that local MPPs shouldn’t be encouraged to fight for the needs in their ridings?”

On Sunday, Mr. Tory held a news conference after distributing leaflets at a cluster of Toronto Community Housing Corp. townhouses in Etobicoke. The leaflets urged residents to call Mr. Qaadri, the local Liberal MPP, asked if he was “Ready to help?” and stated: “Notice: The Ontario Government is not helping to get your housing fixed.”

On Monday, Mr. Del Duca, with Mr. Milczyn at his side, said the mayor should not be demanding provincial funds for transit projects, such as the downtown relief subway line and the Waterfront LRT, for which the city has not yet put up its own money. And Mr. Del Duca repeatedly stressed that the province has already put up billions for transit projects that are currently under way in the city, for which Ontario is covering 70 per cent of the bills, he said.

However, transit was never mentioned in the mayor’s weekend leaflets, which only allude to the city’s long-standing request for the province to cover its share of a 10-year, $2.6-billion plan to rehabilitate Toronto’s massive and dilapidated public-housing stock. The city, which has already committed about $1-billion , says it needs about $860-million over the next several years from Queen’s Park and the same amount from the federal government, which is set to provide funds, although how much is not yet known.

“To go out yesterday, I would argue, and effectively campaign … against MPPs is not the kind of advocacy that we would normally expect to see from the mayor of a municipality,” Mr. Del Duca said. “I get the passion, I get the critical needs that the city of Toronto has. But you know, on a Sunday, you are out there, knocking on doors, talking to people, and on a Monday you are talking about wanting to work constructively? I think it sets a little bit of a bizarre tone.”

Asked what was wrong with the mayor talking to residents of public housing in his city about the need to fix their buildings, Mr. Del Duca said he was referring to the mayor’s other repeated references to transit projects. He said talks between the Premier, Ontario Housing Minister Chris Ballard and the mayor would continue on the housing issue: “We understand the critical needs that exist in housing. And I suspect that there will be updates.”

Mr. Tory’s staff said Mr. Del Duca declined an invitation to meet with Mr. Tory on Monday after making his comments.

The trouble between the two governments long predates last week’s budget. Mr. Tory, a former Ontario PC leader, has had a more rocky relationship with the Premier since Ms. Wynne, nervous about 905 suburban voters outside the city, reversed herself and killed Mr. Tory’s plan to raise hundreds of millions of dollars by tolling the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway earlier this year.

City officials have said Ontario’s move to replace the lost revenue by doubling gas-tax revenue to the tune of $170-million a year for the city blew a $5-billion hole in the Toronto’s long-term capital plan, which was premised on being able to borrow against toll revenue.

In his statement on Monday, Don Peat, a spokesman for Mr. Tory, also raised the toll issue, saying the need for transit and housing funding from Queen’s Park “was made greater when the province rejected Toronto’s road-tolls plan.”

