The position of Poet Laureate, which in Toronto is currently held by Anne Michaels, is like a blank page. The laureate has three years to fill it.

In the case of Michaels – who inherited the position from George Elliott Clarke, currently Canada’s Parliamentary Poet Laureate, in December, 2015 – that meant organizing a series of events in situ held in places, such as the Don Valley that have inspired the city’s artists over the years, and working with non-English-language writing and literary organizations to celebrate what she calls the “incredible language diversity in the city.”

“That’s also a literary diversity,” says Michaels, the award-winning author of five collections of poetry, as well as the novels Fugitive Pieces and The Winter Vault. “We need to start thinking of it in those terms, because that richness is an incredible gift to the city.”

April is National Poetry Month and, to mark the occasion, Michaels was invited to read at Toronto City Council earlier this week. The poem she read, To Write, is reprinted ahead.

“It seemed like the right thing to read in City Council, because it speaks of what the power of words can be,” she says. “I was able to stand in City Council and say, ‘Poetry is insurrection. It’s insubordination. It’s defiance.’ That’s what poetry is. Poetry asserts. It’s defiance against oppression, dispossession, indifference, amnesia of every sort, and has always been that, whether it’s scrawled on a wall or written on a battlefield or whispered into the ear of a political prisoner or memorized to survive state censorship.”

“It was very good to be reading it in that setting, because we need this assertion,” she adds. “There’s so much noise around us. Language is used with such promiscuity. We’re experiencing a massive dose of opinion, and opinion is replacing thought. So we need this kind of speech more than ever.”

Michaels will be hosting an evening of poetry on April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Toronto Reference Library, along with poets Phoebe Wang and Roo Borson.

Excerpted from All We Saw by Anne Michaels. Copyright (c) 2017 Anne Michaels. Published by McClelland & Stewart, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the publisher. All rights reserved

To Write

because the dead can read



because she thought everyone

came home to find their family taken



because the one closest to her cannot speak



because he drew love into him from each body he entered



because they are keeping her from him



because the last time they met he misunderstood her

absolutely



because a finger can hold a place in a book



because a book rests in a lap



because words are secrets passed one to another on a train

the same train where letters were crammed between slats

to be found by strangers



because they recognize each other over huge distances



because a true word, everywhere, is samizdat



because everything political is personal and not

the other way around



because forgiveness is not about the past but the future

and needs another word



because the true witness of your soul

is sometimes one you’ve scorned



because it is possible to be married to someone who died

many years before we were born



because he painted the intimate objects of their life together

not from observation but from memory; though surrounded

by the teacups, the flowers, the garden, he retreated

to his small room to paint, each object transformed

by love



because words are mirrors that set fire to paper



because every day she risked her life for him



because he remembered this too late



because he was mistaken



because he was certain



because certainty and doubt consume each other like dogs

in a parable



because of a Sunday morning in London



because of a cemetery in Wales



because of a mountain and a river



because he imagined himself an orphan



because an infant cannot carry herself



because of drawings on fax paper



because she sends her SMS with broken thumbs

and an empty battery



because to be heard we do not need a pencil and we do

not even need a tongue and we do not even need a body

because the one who holds the pen, even if it’s too dark to

see the page and even if the ink is his own blood, is free



because an action can never be erased by a word



because we set down what we cannot bear to remember



because we cannot take back what we sang



because the dead can read

Report Typo/Error