Julian Jones was killed Nov. 5 in Toronto after celebrating with friends. He was apparently pull into a brawl and beaten to death. (handout)
Julian Jones was killed Nov. 5 in Toronto after celebrating with friends. He was apparently pull into a brawl and beaten to death.

Tu Thanh Ha

Toronto police have arrested two suspects in the homicide case of a young American visitor from Maryland who was beaten to death in an unprovoked street fight outside a downtown bar.

Julian Jones, a 26-year-old Amazon employee and student at the University of Baltimore, was in Toronto to celebrate a friend’s bachelor party. Police say he was leaving the bar with with his friends around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 when he became separated from the rest of his group, and somehow pulled into a brawl. Kicked and punched in the head, he was pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigators have said they quickly identified two male suspects from video taken at the scene, near the Blnd Tger bar, in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

Two men were arrested and will appear Thursday morning at the Old City Hall courthouse, said a spokesman, Constable Victor Kwong.

Homicide investigators will provide more details later in the morning.

The suspects had been described as two males in their 20s, a white man with black hair and a slim build and a black man with a larger build and a full beard.

Follow Tu Thanh Ha on Twitter: @TuThanhHa

 

