The Toronto police service will not participate in the city’s Pride parade this year, its chief announced Friday in the wake of a recent, contentious decision by Pride Toronto members to ban police floats and stalls from the annual big-budget summer event of the LGBTQ community.

“We understand the LGBTQ communities are divided. To enable those differences to be addressed, I have decided the Toronto Police Service will not participate,” police chief Mark Saunders said in a statement released Friday morning.

Mr. Saunders’s statement did not mention any communication with Pride members. It is understood that the department has not received any official notification from Pride organizers about their decision.

Mr. Saunders said the service will continue to hold its Pride reception. That annual social gathering at police headquarters is where he apologized last year for the 1981 gay bathhouse raids, a pivotal event which triggered the protests that eventually led to the annual parade.

The force’s decision came after Pride’s annual general meeting last month agreed to demands presented by Black Lives Matter Toronto, who said that the city’s police had a history of targeting black residents, and that an official police involvement created an unwelcome atmosphere for the community’s more marginalized members.

Earlier this week, Halifax’s police was the first in Canada to announce, following discussions with local Pride organizers, that it would not participate in the city’s parade while the debate about police presence at such events was still debated.

“I want to make it very clear that this will have no impact on our ongoing outreach to LGBTQ communities. We will continue to develop respectful relationships and build new ones, focusing on those who feel marginalized, with the trans and racialized communities. I will sit down with any group who feels marginalized, who comes to the table with ideas on how to make things better,” he said.

