A busy intersection in Toronto’s downtown financial district has been shut down as police investigate a series of blasts caused by a hydro vault fire.

The first explosion was heard shortly after 5 p.m., and heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a set of grates outside a Royal Bank office building.

The incident took place during evening rush hour and saw police herding crowds of commuters away from the scene, near King and Yonge streets.

Police say no injuries had been reported so far.

Staff Sgt. Trevor Searles says the blasts happened underground.

Toronto Hydro says they are aware of a power outage at the building and crews have been dispatched to the scene.

The blasts shut down a nearby subway station and caused several streetcars to take detours.

