Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto police have launched a survey for the public to help design its new squad cars. (JENNIFER ROBERTS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
Toronto police have launched a survey for the public to help design its new squad cars. (JENNIFER ROBERTS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Toronto police launch survey to help design look of new squad cars after outcry Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto police have launched an online survey for the public to help design its new squad cars.

The move comes six months after Chief Mark Saunders halted a rollout of cruisers with a dark grey design that sparked an outcry from citizens.

Toronto police say they will be replacing more than 700 cars as they reach the end of their life cycles.

Spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says it’s time for a change.

The first question in the survey asks which characteristic readers would most like the new-look cruisers to project.

Answers include professionalism, visibility, community-orientation, authority, forward thinking or reassurance.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Toronto police chief on why force won't march in Pride parade (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular