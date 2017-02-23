Toronto police say they’re investigating a complaint about a small anti-Muslim protest held outside a city mosque last week.

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu says police received a complaint this week about the incident, which took place last Friday.

She says the force’s hate crimes unit is involved in the investigation.

The demonstration, reportedly consisting of about a dozen participants, took place outside the Masjid Toronto. Images on social media showed protesters carrying signs with anti-Muslim slogans as worshippers were entering the mosque.

Sidhu says police also received a second different complaint involving the mosque this week that police are looking into, but she could not provide details on the allegations involved.

The Muslim Association of Canada, which runs the mosque, says it recently learned that “an inappropriate supplication that was offensive to those of Jewish faith” was made at the mosque last summer.

