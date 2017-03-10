Toronto police are looking for a car that was stolen in the city's northwest end Friday morning while a child was still inside.

The four-year-old girl was inside a 2008 Toyota Camry, with the license plate BHVH392, that was last seen near the corner of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The girl is described as Asian, three-feet tall with brown eyes and shoulder-length hair. She wore a white hat, red jacket and pink pants.

The theft occurred around 6 a.m. when a woman had placed one of her children in the running car and went back inside her home to get a second child, Constable David Hopkinson said in an interview.

Police said the car might have been abandoned once the thieves realized that the girl was on board.

“Be on the lookout. Current temps are -4C. Child may still be inside,” said a tweet from the Toronto police’s Operations Centre.

The police also released a photo of a Toyota that looked similar to the stolen vehicle.



