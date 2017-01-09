Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Toronto Police badge. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
Jill Mahoney

The Globe and Mail

Toronto Police are looking for a man who wore an Angry Birds costume while allegedly assaulting another man.

After a 24-year-old man commented on the man’s costume while walking on the street, the victim was badly beaten near Queen Street West and Peter Street early in the morning of Oct. 30, 2016.

Police said the man in the costume assaulted the victim and knocked him to the ground, where he continued to punch and kick him.

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu described the victim’s injuries as “severe” and “life altering,” adding that he was immediately knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw and nose as well as damage to his eye area.

Police said there were other people in the area at the time and appealed for information and video of the incident. Constable Sidhu said the delay in asking for help was because officers were searching for security camera images, a time consuming and complicated process that ultimately proved fruitless.

