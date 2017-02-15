Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Hospital security video shows the alleged thieves carrying suitcases believed to contain the medical equipment. (Toronto Police Service)
Toronto police seek suspects in theft of $1.2-million of hospital equipment

Jill Mahoney

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Toronto police are looking for three men who allegedly stole $1.2-million of medical equipment from Toronto Western Hospital on the weekend.

The suspects broke into a locked surgical area and took endoscopy scopes, which are instruments used to examine internal organs or cavities, and related equipment, including monitors and cables.

“Obviously there would be a very small market for this and it’s very hard for us to understand. I guess the supposition is it’s for overseas. It would be very distressing to think that it was stolen for use in the country,” said Gillian Howard, a spokeswoman for the University Health Network.

Hospital officials believe the theft, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, was targeted given that the endoscopy scopes and equipment were in a locked area on the fourth floor that is not accessible to the public.

“Our supposition is that you’d have to know exactly where it was,” Ms. Howard said.

Police released hospital security images showing the alleged thieves carrying suitcases believed to contain the medical equipment.

Investigators are looking for a silver Honda Odyssey minivan, possibly made in the early 2000s.

