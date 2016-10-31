Toronto Mayor John Tory’s signature transit proposal can’t be funded without a tax increase, city staff have concluded, and even the pared-down version he is now touting will take years longer than he promised.

The bad news comes as part of a long-awaited Toronto staff report into a host of transit projects. The report offers a way to push ahead on a variety of these – totalling $7-billion – and will be discussed at a special meeting of Mr. Tory’s executive committee on Tuesday.

Amid that positive news, though, is the revelation that Toronto would be expected to pay to operate future light-rail lines in the city, an annual cost likely in the tens of millions of dollars. And there are new blows to the cornerstone of Mr. Tory’s mayoral campaign, the transit project he called Smart Track.

Related: Toronto’s grand transit plan (maybe, hopefully)

Opinion: It’s time for truth, not fairy tales, in Toronto’s transit conversation

Related: On sobering day for Toronto transit plans, city put on notice to find funding

On the campaign trail in 2014, Mr. Tory promised additional service on existing GO rail lines in the city, plus a new connection along Eglinton Avenue West to the airport area. He said it could be done in seven years and that the city would not need to raise taxes to pay its share. He dismissed critics and those who raised questions as negativists and promised repeatedly that he would “get it done.”

Since then, though, elements of the plan have been chipped away. It gradually became clear that what the mayor calls Smart Track is little more than the existing provincial plan to increase GO rail service.

The Eglinton connection would require extensive tunnelling, at a huge cost, and is now expected to be replaced with a light-rail extension of the Crosstown line. The 13 new stations Mr. Tory said it would include have been whittled down to six, though that number rises if the new LRT stops are counted as well.

On Monday, the plan suffered two more hits.

City staff said that tax increment financing (TIF) – which Mr. Tory assured the public would be enough to pay for the city’s share, thus eliminating the need for a tax increase – would not be enough.

“Even if the full forecast incremental tax revenues are applied to repayment of the debt, a tax increase of 2.1 per cent is projected to be necessary in order to fund the early shortfalls,” the report from the city manager reads. “Assuming a more conservative allocation of 50 per cent of TIF revenue, a tax increase of 3.0 per cent is projected.”

These figures assume that the cost of the city’s share of Smart Track can be reduced to around $2-billion. To do this, the federal government would have to kick in $1.24-billion and Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Airport Authority would have to put in $470-million.

The report also notes that the money to build Smart Track will be needed until 2026, indicating that the plan will take 12 years to build, instead of the seven Mr. Tory promised.

In a statement, Mr. Tory glossed over that discrepancy. “In half the time it takes to build a subway, SmartTrack will offer a new commuter transit service in Toronto,” he said.

Report Typo/Error