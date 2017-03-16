Adding the three transit stations proposed for outside the city core under Mayor John Tory’s Smart Track plan will spark a huge increase in driving by slowing the trains and making them less attractive, according to an initial assessment for the regional transit agency Metrolinx.

The long-delayed reports raise new questions about a plan that has been heavily revised since it helped win Mr. Tory the mayoralty.

Hundreds of pages of analysis, done by independent consultants, were released publicly Thursday. They showed building new stations at St. Clair, Lawrence East and Finch East would drive down GO ridership over the next 60 years and be an ongoing financial burden to the city. And they would result in more than a billion kilometres of additional driving over the same period.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx stressed that these analyses were “just one metric” for assessing the projects, and that work would continue.

“In every initial business case, emphasis is placed on both a project’s benefits and obstacles so those obstacles can be addressed as the project is refined and designed,” Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, said in a statement. “All stations are moving forward to the next stage of our work.”

A response from the mayor’s office wasn’t immediately available Thursday afternoon.

The other three proposed stations – Liberty Village, Unilever and Gerrard – do much better in the Metrolinx analysis.

Liberty Village performs best on paper, attracting about 5,000 daily users by 2031 and preventing about 600-million kilometres of driving over the next 60 years. A station at Unilever would attract about 10 per cent more daily users but lead to only about one-quarter the reduction in driving.

The stark difference between the stations that emerged in the analyses could lead to questions at council about the wisdom of proceeding with all six.

“It’s almost like if you treat transit like a slogan instead of a network, it doesn’t work well,” said Councillor Gord Perks. “This is just further evidence that for the last six years transit planning has focused on glamour projects instead of an effective network.”

A potential caveat about the findings is that the analysis was done assuming the current GO fare.

“TTC fare at the new station may increase the ridership (boardings and alightings) at the station; however, the net impact to new revenue may be negative and requires further study,” reads the report dedicated to Lawrence East station.

Mr. Tory promised that people would be able to use Smart Track for a TTC fare, something the province has not agreed to. Metrolinx is currently pushing towards some form of fare integration, meaning that it is unclear what the cost to ride any transit in the city may be by the time any of these stations were to be built.

Smart Track was proposed by Mr. Tory during his election campaign. He pitched it as a 22-stop transit service running largely on existing GO rail tracks, taking advantage of provincial plans to electrify these lines and move to more frequent service.

The plan has been whittled down repeatedly. Plans for a heavy rail extension along or under Eglinton were jettisoned in favour of a light rail line on the surface. The number of stations on the GO corridors has shrunk. And the frequency of trains will be what the province decides to put on for their Regional Express Rail plans, with no additional service because of Smart Track.

