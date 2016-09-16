The TTC is saying they can meet the mayor’s directive to find 2.6 per cent in cuts, mostly by spending less than expected on health care, but warn that a far bigger budget hole remains to be filled.

Toronto’s transit agency has been able to identify $15.8-million in trims to the main operating and Wheel-Trans budgets. These cuts include getting rid of land-lines for some employees who also have mobile phones and leveraging a ridership slump that left them spending less than expected in parts of this year.

Mayor John Tory’s demand for a 2.6 per cent budget cut at the TTC, as well as at other city agencies, sparked a wave of backlash. Transit advocates said the TTC has already been forced for years to struggle with lower funding than given to agencies in many other cities. And critics noted that the demand for cuts flew in the face of announcements Mr. Tory had made to improve service.

In a report released Friday afternoon, the TTC listed a series of cuts that would not appear to affect service. However, in the same report, the agency made clear that the harder budgeting work remains to be done.

“At the present time, the remaining pressure is about $172.6-million,” according to the report, signed by TTC chief financial and administrative officer Vincent Rodo. “Options for addressing this will be developed and provided as part of the formal budget presented to the TTC Board later this fall.”

The agency will need this additional money next year to maintain the same level of service. The total includes costs related to launching the Spadina subway extension to York Region, implementing the Presto fare-card system, vehicle maintenance and wages and benefits. The TTC is projecting that an extra $15-million will be needed for fuel costs, including $5-million related to Queen’s Park’s new cap-and-trade.

Some of these costs have been whittled down from an earlier estimate that pegged the budget pressure at $215-million. But the gap is still more than 10 times the amount in savings that they found, at the direction of the mayor. It is understood at city hall that the TTC’s subsidy will be going up this year, but whether it rises enough to cover the $172.6-million shortfall will be the subject of tense budget discussions at council.

TTC chief executive Andy Byford has previously signaled that he would not accept drastic measures to close this gap, including possibilities such as major fare hikes or delaying the opening of the subway extension.

