Seventeen top union officials representing Toronto Transit Commission employees have been sidelined in what their leader characterized as a virtual takeover by their U.S. parent union.

Bob Kinnear, president of local 113 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said he found out Friday morning that he and the others were out of a job. They are “in court this morning” to try to overturn the decision.

The transit agency would not comment on what it called “this internal union matter.”

“The TTC is working to ensure this matter has no impact on service,” spokesman Brad Ross said in a statement. “The collective agreements between the TTC and its unions remain in place.”

The letter from the ATU parent union to the local, obtained by The Globe and Mail, said they were pushing out its leaders because the local had begun a process that could ultimately lead to leaving, violating the union’s Constitution and General Laws (CGL).

“Furthermore, President Kinnear’s actions not only violated the CGL, but the bylaws of Local 113, as he improperly bypassed the Local’s requisite decision-making process,” alleges the letter, signed by ATU international president Lawrence Hanley. “As a result, the effective functioning and the performance of the local union’s duties are impaired.”

By his order, control of the local has been placed in the hands of Emanuele Sforza, a Toronto-based international vice-president of the ATU. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayor John Tory had little to say about the union infighting, but stressed that TTC service would continue uninterrupted and unaffected by the dispute.

"The union will, I am sure, sort out its political issues in due course, hopefully as soon as possible," the Mayor told reporters. "I can't otherwise comment."

The local represents about 11,000 employees of the TTC and is midway through a four-year contract. Because the TTC was deemed an essential service in 2011 by then-premier Dalton McGuinty, they can no longer strike. But they continue to have a series of issues with management, including over the random drug-and-alcohol testing policy and the possibility that elements of transit could be privatized.

Mr. Kinnear said that the local has not received enough support from their international union in these battles, claiming they are treated with “disdain.” He said that the local, based on their affiliation with the Canadian Labour Congress, used a provision of the CLC constitution to spark a probe into whether they were being represented properly.

“Unfortunately, the American-based union has taken this heavy hand and trusteed the board,” he said.

The Maryland-based spokesman for the international organization of the Amalgamated Transit Union was not immediately available to comment.

