At 4300 Bathurst Street in Toronto, there’s a traffic median designed to protect pedestrians as they cross the road. On Tuesday, as an 87-year-old woman stepped off the median’s east end, she was struck by a vehicle and killed – on a day that saw 24 pedestrian-vehicle collisions, according to Toronto police.

“Collisions” is a term Toronto Police Constable Clint Stibbe, a media relations and communications officer, uses deliberately. “ ‘Accident’ refers to something that’s unavoidable,” he said. “We don’t use that term. It’s either a ‘crash’ or a ‘collision,’ but it’s not an ‘accident.’ ”

Between 4:30 Tuesday evening and 6:30 Wednesday morning alone, Const. Stibbe said, there were 42 collisions involving motor vehicles, 15 pedestrians and one cyclist. Seeing these numbers, he expressed his frustration with both drivers and pedestrians.

“When we look at our fatal collisions, let’s do it in order: Left turn at an intersection, right turn at an intersection and a mid-block crossing are the top three, in that order, for fatal collisions,” he said.

On Tuesday, one incident involved two pedestrians struck by a motor vehicle while crossing mid-block. If pedestrians would take proper precautions “across appropriate locations,” Const. Stibbe said, fatalities in Toronto would be reduced by a third “off the bat.”

“If we then can get drivers to take that second look or focus on the task of driving – basically do their job – then we can reduce the other two-thirds,” he said. “But the problem is we, as a society, don’t do anything to make us better drivers.”

In the police force, he noted, officers on motorcycles undergo training daily “so they’re at the top of their game every day. When it comes to winter, where they don’t use a bike, they go into several weeks of training before they return to the road.”

However, for most civilians other than professional drivers, their road training ends after they receive their driver’s licence. And most driving instructors never train their teenage students in poor weather conditions, Const. Stibbe added.

In the meantime, drivers are allowed to cultivate bad or even dangerous habits. “And those bad habits quite frankly include us being lazy. We’re making that left turn and we’re not taking an extra look. We’re more concerned about the car that’s coming toward us because it’s a threat,” he said. “Unfortunately, you’re the threat to the pedestrian.”

Tuesday’s flurry of collisions came a day after the verdict at Old City Hall for the driver who struck and killed pedestrian Erica Stark in November, 2014. Thirty-five-year-old Elizabeth Taylor was fined $1,000 and handed a six-month driving ban.

