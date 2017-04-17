Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A mock IED is shown in this undated handout photo. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

U.S. customs officials have released a photo of a mock improvised explosive device that led to delays at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport when it was found in a passenger’s luggage earlier this month.

United States Customs and Border Protection tweeted the photo Monday morning and praised the officers who spotted the device on April 6.

The discovery of the item during an inspection at the airport’s pre-clearance area caused what was described as a major security breach.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight to Chicago were stuck on the tarmac for more than four hours before they could disembark.

An American man – 58-year-old Joseph Galaska – was charged with one count of mischief in connection with the incident.

He was released on bail and his case is due back in a Toronto-area court on Tuesday, though his lawyer says he will not appear in person.

Galaska’s wife has told ABC News the device found was an alarm clock.

