Toronto police are on the hunt for a stolen van carrying 16 dogs.

Police say the van was stolen Friday near Fort York and Bathurst Street by a suspect described as white, blond and about six feet tall.

A Toronto dog-walking company says its van was taken when a staff member went to pick up a dog in a condo building.

Jake Steinman, co-owner of Soulmutts Toronto, says there were 16 dogs in the van.

He says police have told them three similar vans were stolen in the area Friday.

He says the dogs’ owners are distraught and have launched a search effort for the van.

