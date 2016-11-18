Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Van carrying 16 dogs stolen in Toronto Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto police are on the hunt for a stolen van carrying 16 dogs.

Police say the van was stolen Friday near Fort York and Bathurst Street by a suspect described as white, blond and about six feet tall.

A Toronto dog-walking company says its van was taken when a staff member went to pick up a dog in a condo building.

Jake Steinman, co-owner of Soulmutts Toronto, says there were 16 dogs in the van.

He says police have told them three similar vans were stolen in the area Friday.

He says the dogs’ owners are distraught and have launched a search effort for the van.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog