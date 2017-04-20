Longtime Toronto Coun. Ron Moeser has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Moeser, who was 74 and represented a district in the city’s east end, announced last March that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

He spent nearly 30 years in council, both in the City of Scarborough and in Toronto after amalgamation.

In a statement, Mayor John Tory said Moeser was a “voice of reason and a calming presence on city council” who was “fiercely dedicated to his constituents.”

Moeser leaves behind his wife, Heather, and three daughters.

Tory says flags across the city will be lowered to half-mast to honour Moeser.

