Bill McCormack spent a decade as a renowned homicide detective before serving a tumultuous six years as Toronto’s police chief in the 1990s, when he clashed with his civilian overseers and ended up in a standoff over his refusal to step down after his contract expired.

The veteran cop, who cut a dashing a figure whether clad in a crisp dress uniform or his trademark fedora and tailored suit, had an uncanny charm. He also had a gift for remembering faces and names – a gift that helped him solve more than 100 killings as a homicide investigator and, when he became chief, earned him the loyalty of police officers of all ranks.

Remembered as a larger-than-life character, Mr. McCormack died at home on Sept. 8 after a brief illness. He was 83.

“He was one of those leaders that walks among giants,” said current Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, who began his policing career as a constable when Mr. McCormack was chief.

His near-legendary status in police circles, however, did not shield him from the scandals and political storms that would hamper his term as chief, from 1989 to 1995. He did not shy away from returning fire at his critics, though, in an era when an increasingly multicultural Toronto’s traditional deference toward police was waning. During his tenure, a series of controversies over police shootings of black men divided Canada’s largest city – as they still do more than 20 years later.

Not only was Mr. McCormack the Toronto force’s first Irish Catholic chief, he was also very likely the only Toronto police chief born in Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean that was then a British colony. When William Joseph McCormack was born, on Feb. 21, 1933, his father, Sergeant William McCormack of the British Colonial Police, marked the occasion by planting three royal palm trees in front of the district police station in the Mauritian town of Beau-Bassin, where he worked.

As the former Toronto police chief pointed out in his 1999 score-settling memoir, Without Fear or Favour: The Life and Politics of an Urban Cop, his devout Irish Catholic parents asked friends Emmanuel Sinevassigum, a Hindu, and local taxi driver Ahmad Hussein, a Muslim, to act as witnesses for his baptism.

“The spirit of this singularly unparochial act is one that I have used to guide me throughout my life and career,” Mr. McCormack wrote. “I have tried to follow its lesson even in the face of the most strident opposition from advocates of so-called identity politics and others who wished to polarize a police force and a city built on mutual tolerance and the celebration of diversity.”

In Mauritius, his family lived on the grounds of police stations, which also served as the colonial island’s prisons. Convicts, watched over by shotgun-wielding guards, did much of the housework. An alcoholic prisoner named Moutai, convicted of beating a man to death in a drunken brawl, was the family’s cook, and to a young Mr. McCormack, he became a kind of big brother, even accompanying him and his father on fishing trips.

In 1950, his family moved back to Ireland. After finishing school, Mr. McCormack enlisted with Britain’s merchant navy, saying he “craved adventure.” He got some: A cargo-and-passenger ship he served on ran into engine trouble one day near Beira, Mozambique, and headed up the Pungwe River, where he and his fellow crew members noticed a dead body floating in the ship’s wake. They were horrified when local police who had been summoned to investigate arrived by boat and merely pushed the carcass toward a pack of crocodiles waiting nearby.

He quit soon after that, and moved with his parents to London, where he worked briefly as a clerk at the posh department store Harrods. After being rejected from the Irish Navy because he could not speak Irish Gaelic, he finally followed in his father’s footsteps and enlisted as a British colonial police officer, stationed in Bermuda in 1955. It was there that he met Toronto-born Jean Kernick, who one day drove up to him and a fellow officer to ask if her scooter’s headlight was out. The two were married in Hamilton, Bermuda, in 1958. After the birth of their first son, Bill Jr., in Ireland, they headed to Toronto, where Mr. McCormack began his career as a constable.

Back then, officers walked assigned beats, and could use a call box mounted on a lamppost to summon help. Noting that the criminals of the era were “war-hardened veterans who knew their way around guns and explosives,” Mr. McCormack writes in his memoir, approvingly, that it was a time “when the only thing understood and respected by the worst of the bandits was a straight arm to the chops.”

In 1969, he began a decade on Toronto’s homicide squad, where he would cement his growing reputation as a brilliant investigator. Among the cases he solved were the 1970 murder of a dishwasher beaten to death with a crowbar by four burglars at a downtown restaurant, and the 1975 slaying of a part-time cab driver who was shot in the neck in Scarborough.

He told The Globe in 1989 that having to investigate the beating death of a two-year-old girl haunted him the most: “The greatest difficulty is going home and seeing your own children. It hits you square in the face as you look at them.”

After a decade in homicide, his standing among police brass kept rising. But in 1980, he was promoted to a job he did not want: head of the internal affairs unit, charged with investigating crooked cops. He would end up probing the headline-generating scandal that erupted about two intelligence officers who were caught on videotape counselling a con-man on how to avoid a gun charge. He concluded they should be docked pay and moved to other duties but not face criminal charges – a conclusion an external Ontario Provincial Police probe would later reach as well.

Promoted to superintendent, he took charge of the force’s “public affairs and minority group relations unit,” before being a made a deputy chief in 1984. In this post he was in charge of security for visits by Pope John Paul II, the Queen Mother, the Queen and Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Diana, and the Group of Seven leaders.

In 1989, at 56 years old, he took the reins as chief on a wave of goodwill and popularity with rank-and-file officers, The Globe reported at the time. He pledged to boost “community policing” and increase the number of “visible minorities” on the force – although he vehemently opposed quotas or “affirmative action.” He worked quickly to restore the rank of detective for plain clothes officers, a key morale-boosting move, hire indigenous liaison officers and increase foot patrols. But the honeymoon would not last.

In just months, the chief became ensnared in another controversy over an internal police investigation. This time, it was his handling of the case of Gordon Junger, a 10-year veteran of the force caught in a sting operation for operating an escort service. He told an undercover female cop it would cost $200 for sex with him at a Scarborough motel in December 1989.

But Mr. Junger did not face prostitution charges, or even Police Services Act charges. A drug-possession charge against him was also dropped, and he was allowed to resign under a deal that included a provision that all evidence against him be destroyed. At a provincial inquiry, Mr. McCormack said he was unaware of all the details of the deal before it was approved.

In a similar case, a sergeant faced only a demotion to first-class constable, but no criminal charges, after being found to have coerced a prostitute into having sex with him in 1989. The two scandals sparked concern about the ability of police to investigate themselves, and an Ontario Civilian Commission on Police Services report severely criticized the force and the chief for “serious mismanagement” of internal discipline. Chief McCormack had to apologize publicly for the mess.

Throughout his term, the force was dogged by allegations from activists that officers were too quick to shoot and kill black men. A task force set up by the NDP government at Queen’s Park demanded that police officers document each time they draw their guns. The chief decried the proposal as dangerous, but was eventually obligated to implement it, even as the Toronto Police Association angrily announced a job action in protest that saw its members refuse to wear their hats or write parking tickets. The job action came when three of the chief’s own sons, Bill, Mike and Jamie, were on the force, and protesting against their own father. Four of Mr. McCormack’s five children became police officers, and Mike is currently head of the Toronto Police Association.

For much of his time at the top, the outspoken chief was battling with Susan Eng, a tax lawyer and community activist who assumed the role of chairwoman of the police commission in 1991. It would later emerge that police actually wiretapped Ms. Eng during their blood feud, although Mr. McCormack denied that he ever sought out the transcripts or spied on his civilian overseer.

Reached recently, Ms. Eng remembered her old adversary as a man who, despite their history, was always unfailingly chivalrous with her: “He was always a gentleman. That’s one thing he prided himself on being. Dapper dressing, all the usual niceties … open the door for you, hold your coat.”

But Ms. Eng also called him “a man of his time,” who was “grounded in the old-school presumptions about the privileges of the police chief. … So the issue of public accountability was not in the lexicon.”

Their final confrontation was over the simple matter of when the chief should leave his post. But it sparked alarm over whether the chief actually accepted civilian oversight at all. On Sept. 30, 1994, his five-year contract as chief expired. He had apparently agreed to an extension that would have seen him leave in January, but then announced in October that he intended to defy the board and stay on until June 1995, saying it was his duty to ensure stability amid rising crime rates and a shortage of officers.

“I have never considered myself to be an employee of any given board … but rather a servant of the people, devoted to their collective and singular protection,” he wrote in a letter to Ms. Eng, although elsewhere in the same letter he did acknowledge the board’s authority. He also complained of having to work in an environment of “impertinence, disrespect, ignorance and capitulation by political appointees to the transitory whims of special interests.”

He addressed a rally of about 300 supporters at police headquarters who jeered any mention of Ms. Eng and urged him to stay on. But a Globe editorial condemned his stand as “ethically repugnant and legally dubious.” Some speculated he simply wanted to outlast his nemesis, as Ms. Eng was due to step down in May, something he denied. In his memoir, he said he wanted to hang on in order to qualify for his seven weeks of annual leave and to attend an International Association of Police Chiefs conference in Hawaii. By February, he was gone.

Even before he left, he was rumoured to be a possible dream candidate for then Progressive Conservative leader Mike Harris. But instead he took a talk-radio gig at CFRB, and started writing. His first book, Life on Homicide, about his time as a homicide detective, was published in 1998. His second, a memoir about his early years and his time as chief, came the following year, and is stuffed with attacks on Ms. Eng, NDP premier Bob Rae, and other critics of the police.

He spent much of his retirement doting on his growing number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as the patriarch of a very tight-knit family. In 2004, when two of his police officer sons, Bill Jr. and Mike, faced corruption allegations, friends and family say he took the news very hard.

(In Bill’s case, charges arising from claims that he accepted bribes from nightclub owners were dropped after five years due to the delay. In a police-discipline hearing, Mike was cleared of conduct charges for assisting a convicted car thief to regain a used-car sales licence.)

Mike, who as the police union boss is now embroiled in many of the same issues that consumed his dad’s term as chief, says his father was so passionate about policing that being diplomatic with critics was difficult.

“The police officers of the city were his family,” Mike said in an interview. “And he was fiercely protective of them, fiercely proud of them. … He loved policing too much. So anything that would happen, it was very personal to him.”

