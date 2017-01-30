Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says the province’s relationship with its largest city is not “broken,” though she acknowledges the mayor isn’t happy after she denied his request for tolls.

Toronto city council voted in favour of tolls on two major highways, and though Wynne initially seemed to be in favour of it, she announced last week that it wouldn’t happen.

She says there need to be more transit options in place first, and instead is doubling municipalities’ share of gas tax funding for transit — of which Toronto will receive $170 million per year.

But a frustrated Mayor John Tory said today that he wasn’t under the impression it was an either/or option, and that tolls wouldn’t have been enacted until a transit plan was in place anyway.

Wynne and Tory meet regularly, and after today’s meeting the signs of the strain on their relationship was clear, as they quickly parted ways afterward, instead of facing reporters together.

Tory says the toll denial “fundamentally changed” the nature of Toronto’s understanding with Ontario, and that meant today “couldn’t just be business as usual.”

